Former Rewa midfielder Ramzan off to Suva

One of the standout players for Rewa last season will feature for Suva this year.

Midfielder Mohammed Ramzan Khan is training with Suva and is expected to be one of the regulars for the defending Vodafone Premier League and Fiji FACT champions this season.

Ramzan is one of the players Suva has secured through the pre-season transfer window.

Article continues after advertisement

Other new players that have come through for Suva includes former Rewa star Gabrieli Matanisiga and Ivan Kumar.

Suva has lost two of its key players Sairusi Nalaubu and Beniamino Mateinaqara to Lautoka.

Meanwhile, Labasa has applied the transfer release for Nasinu defender Sekove Naivakananumi.