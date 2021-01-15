Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Football

Former Rewa midfielder Ramzan off to Suva

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
January 21, 2021 10:07 am
Mohammed Ramzan Khan [Source: Fiji Football]

One of the standout players for Rewa last season will feature for Suva this year.

Midfielder Mohammed Ramzan Khan is training with Suva and is expected to be one of the regulars for the defending Vodafone Premier League and Fiji FACT champions this season.

Ramzan is one of the players Suva has secured through the pre-season transfer window.

Article continues after advertisement

Other new players that have come through for Suva includes former Rewa star Gabrieli Matanisiga and Ivan Kumar.

Suva has lost two of its key players Sairusi Nalaubu and Beniamino Mateinaqara to Lautoka.

Meanwhile, Labasa has applied the transfer release for Nasinu defender Sekove Naivakananumi.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.