Football

Former Real Madrid president dies after contracting coronavirus

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
March 22, 2020 8:00 am

Former Real Madrid president Lorenzo Sanz died today after being hospitalized with coronavirus.

The 76-year-old was Real Madrid President from 1995-2000, a period in which Real won the Champions League twice.

His son Lorenzo Sanz Duran posted the news of his father’s passing on Twitter this morning.

Article continues after advertisement

Sanz signed players such as Roberto Carlos, Clarence Seedorf, and Davor Suker during his time in charge of the 33-time Spanish champions,

He lost the 2000 presidential election to Florentino Perez, which sparked Real’s big-spending ‘Galactico’ era.

Sanz’s son Fernando, played for Real Madrid from 1996-1999 before spending the final seven years of his career at Malaga.

[Source: BBC Sport]

