Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Fiji's fourth COVID-19 case confirmed, Suva will not shutdown|Fiji and the world is at war with COVID-19 says PM|Vice-Chancellor’s driver charged|Practice social distancing and working from home where possible says PM|Fourth patient was infected overseas|Fever clinic for greater Suva area soon|Bainimarama urges Fijians to respect the restriction|Police and RFMF to monitor lockdown areas|More passengers come forward|BAF equips its staff|Police urge people to adhere to restrictions in place|Less movements within Lautoka|Prepare for financial hardship in the wake of COVID-19|COVID-19 pandemic accelerating: WHO Chief|167 ATS staff affected by lockdown|FNPF will help in the obvious situation|Repatriation flight for Samoa flies tomorrow|40 new cases of COVID-19 in NZ|FRCS implements COVID-19 prevention measures|FNPF requests members to comply with precautionary measures|Fijians trying to return goods: FCCC|Plantation and Lomani Island Resort suspend operations|Stranded UK volunteer grateful for assistance from Fijian family|Kava bars take proactive measures|Police charge man, report another to Facebook|
Fiji Stories World Stories

Football

Former players join Fiji FA as development officers

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
March 24, 2020 4:52 pm
Former Rewa Youth Football Coach Raju Goundar [left] has joined Fiji FA as a development officer south. [Source: Fiji Football]

Former Rewa Youth Football Coach Raju Goundar has joined Fiji FA as a development officer south.

Goundar says football has been his passion and he is to give back to the sport.

For 19 years Goundar has been part of the Rewa’s development program but now he will help out the other districts as well.

Article continues after advertisement

The former Rewa rep was the assistant coach for the Delta Tigers under 19 that have been unbeaten for the past nine years.

Under his wings, Goundar nurtured players like Iosefo Verevou, Setareki Hughes, Ratu Tevita Warainivalu and Junior Sela.

Fiji FA chief executive officer Mohammed Yusuf says Goundar is a valuable addition, bringing a wealth of experience.

Meanwhile, former national rep William Sikuri has also joined Fiji FA as a development officer.

[Source: Fiji FA]

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.