Former players join Fiji FA as development officers

Former Rewa Youth Football Coach Raju Goundar has joined Fiji FA as a development officer south.

Goundar says football has been his passion and he is to give back to the sport.

For 19 years Goundar has been part of the Rewa’s development program but now he will help out the other districts as well.

The former Rewa rep was the assistant coach for the Delta Tigers under 19 that have been unbeaten for the past nine years.

Under his wings, Goundar nurtured players like Iosefo Verevou, Setareki Hughes, Ratu Tevita Warainivalu and Junior Sela.

Fiji FA chief executive officer Mohammed Yusuf says Goundar is a valuable addition, bringing a wealth of experience.

Meanwhile, former national rep William Sikuri has also joined Fiji FA as a development officer.

[Source: Fiji FA]