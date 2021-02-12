Former Manchester United star on career regrets

Former Manchester United player Ravel Morrison opened up about stealing Wayne Rooney’s boots to put food on the table for this family.

The 28-year-old attacking midfielder has been without a club since January after leaving Dutch side ADO Den Haag

After playing for 11 clubs in 11 years, across six countries, an England youth international who last year made his senior debut for Jamaica is now on career regrets.

He opened up about his career, and controversies including how he stole Rooney’s boots so he could sell them and provide for his family.

Off-field problems led to his departure from Old Trafford in 2012.