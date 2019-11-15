Former Man United defender encourages young footballers

Former Manchester United defender and England International, Wes Brown, visited Nadi Sangam Primary School earlier today.

The FIFA Legend advised young aspiring footballers on the importance of looking after themselves.

He says Fijian wonder-boy Roy Krishna is a great example and an inspiration to everyone in this country.

Brown will be the Guest Speaker at the Vodafone Fiji Football Association Awards which will be held at the Pullman Nadi Bay Resort tomorrow.

Meanwhile, only one Vodafone Premier League match will be held this weekend.

Ba will host Nadi at the Fiji FA Academy ground in Ba tomorrow at 3pm.

This is Ba’s second VPL and their first game since returning from the OFC Champions leagues in Tahiti.