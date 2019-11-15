Former Liverpool player to be chief guest at Fiji FA awards night

Former Australian and Liverpool football player Harry Kewell has been announced by Fiji FA as the chief guest for its awards next month.

Fiji FA President Rajesh Patel confirmed this during a press conference in Ba this morning stating that Kewell was also happy to be present for the awards night.

Kewell also played for Leeds United, Galatasaray, Melbourne Victory and Melbourne Heart.

His major highlight was when he scored a goal against Croatia which took Australia through to the knockout stages of the 2006 FIFA World Cup.

In 2012, Kewell was named Australia’s greatest footballer in a vote by Australian fans, players and media.

Meanwhile, the Fiji FA had earlier mentioned that England legend Michael Owen was going to be the chief guest.

However, Rajesh Patel says that Owen is not available.