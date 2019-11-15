Former Fiji FA Technical Director is new Lautoka coach

Former Fiji Football Technical Director Ravinesh Kumar is the new Lautoka coach.

Kumar was appointed last week and started in his new role yesterday.

Kumar is the first Fijian to be accredited with an A-License coaching certificate and is now the highest ranked local coach in terms of qualification.

Lautoka FC President Shalendra Prasad says his inclusion is a major advantage for the Blues.

“Master Ravinesh Kumar as the new head coach will be a big boost for the Lautoka FC team. Nevertheless he is the number 1 coach in Fiji. And definitely he can do wonders.”

Prasad adds Kumar’s appointment is timely for Lautoka as they host Ba at 6pm tomorrow at Churchill Park.

You can catch the live commentary of tomorrow’s game on Mirchi FM.

Both Ba and Lautoka play two VPL games this week.

The Men In Black will host Nasinu at the Fiji FA Academy ground on Saturday at 3pm while the sugar city boys meet Navua on Sunday at the Uprising Resort Ground in Pacific Harbour at 3pm.

In other VPL matches, Suva will face Rewa at the ANZ Stadium at 3pm on Sunday and Labasa host Nadi at Subrail Park on Saturday at 2pm.

Don’t forget you can watch the Rewa/Suva clash on both FBC TV and FBC Sports channels and the radio commentary will air on Mirchi FM.