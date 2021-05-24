Former Fiji FA President passes on

Former Fiji Football Association President, Dr Muhammed Shams-UD-Dean Sahu Khan, has passed away.

Dr Sahu Khan passed away in Auckland, New Zealand this afternoon.

He was the longest serving Fiji FA President and was also involved with Oceania Football.

FBC Sports has been informed that Dr Sahu Khan had a bad fall two weeks ago and was in hospital.

He was 81-years-old.