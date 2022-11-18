Former England captain rates young midfielder

Jude Bellingham [Source: Football 365]

Former England skipper Steven Gerrard believes that teenager Jude Bellingham is on the path to becoming a superstar and will make a big difference to the England midfield in the 2022 FIFA Qatar World Cup.

Borussia Dortmund teenager will appear at his second successive major tournament under Gareth Southgate.

Following a superb start to the season in both the Bundesliga and the UEFA Champions League hopes are high that Bellingham can have a major part to play in England’s latest quest for glory on the world stage.

Former Liverpool and England great Gerrard feels there is plenty to come from the youngster over the coming years.

England will take on Iran in its first pool match on Tuesday at 1 am.

The tournament starts on Monday at 4 am between host Qatar and Ecuador.

You can watch all the action on FBC Sports.