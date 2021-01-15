Former Blues mentor assist Nadi club

Former Lautoka football coach Ajinesh Prasad is assisting the Max Nalovo side for the semi-final of the Vodafone National Club Championship in Sigatoka tomorrow.

Prasad was replaced by Tagi Vonolagi as the Lautoka coach earlier this week, and it is also believed that Prasad will be the new Nadi mentor after the NCC.

Coach Mohammad Nadeem says they are happy to have Prasad onboard especially with their crucial match against Saram Hangers Kasavu FC.

Nadeem says they will prepare accordingly, however the players will need to do their job on the field.

“The message to the boys is just be yourselves, continue doing what we have been doing from day one of the season and stick to the game plan and strategies that we have been working upon from day 1.”

In the first semi-final at 2pm Nalavo plays Kasavu while at 4pm defending champions Yalalevu FC take on Greenstars.

The final is at 2pm on Sunday.