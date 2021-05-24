Home

Football

Former Ba striker passes on

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
January 27, 2022 5:00 am
Former national striker Taito Bula has passed away. [Source: Fiji Football Association]

Former national striker Taito Bula has passed away.

The Fiji Football Association confirms Bula died in his home in Nailaga in Ba at the age of 53.

Bula made his debut for Ba in 1989 and is the father of Ba footballer Luke Savu.

Article continues after advertisement

Bula was a member of the national football team that created, history by winning its first South Pacific Games gold medal in Lae, Papua New Guinea.

He scored the winning goal against New Caledonia in the semi-final.

Bula was the country’s most feared striker at the height of his football career.

Bula played alongside some of the country’s football greats like Ravuama Madigi, Rova, brothers Lote and Meli Delai, Shiu Sami, Afroz Ali, Abdul Manan, Ronald Chaudhary, Radike Nawalu, Tagi Vonolagi and many more.

Fiji FA President Rajesh Patel says it is a huge loss as Bula was remembered as a great footballer and an inspirational leader.

One of their sons Luke Savu played for Ba and Nasinu.

 

