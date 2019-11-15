Former All Whites coach to lead Ba

Former All Whites coach Ricki Herbert has been announced as the new coach for the Ba Football Team.

The 58-year-old will coach Ba this season with the Oceania Football Confederation Champions League being one of his main assignment

Herbert is a former All Whites rep and former New Zealand head coach.

Article continues after advertisement

He stepped down as national coach after New Zealand failed to qualify for the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

Herbert represented New Zealand at the 1982 FIFA World Cup in Spain and coached the New Zealand national team at the 2010 World Cup.

His most recent role in international football was as the head coach of Maldives national team in 2016.