Forest shocks Liverpool

[Source: Nottingham Forest/Twitter]

Nottingham Forest produced a superb performance to shock Liverpool 1-0 on the English Premier League this morning.

Taiwo Awoniyi, who left Liverpool in 2021 without making a competitive appearance, hit the winner from close range after his initial attempt came back off a post.

The result moves Forest above of Leicester while Liverpool is 11 points behind leaders Arsenal.

In other matches, Everton defeated Crystal Palace 3-0, Manchester City beat Brighton 3-1 while Manchester United and Chelsea settled for a 1-all draw.