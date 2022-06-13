Football's five subs rule may stay

The International Football Association Board is expected to pass on the use of five substitutes in a game when they meet in Doha, Qatar today.

Football lawmakers introduced the rule in May 2020 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The BBC reports it will now be implemented prior to the 2022-23 season at the discretion of the organizers of a competition.

Ifab’s agenda also includes discussing concussion substitutes and semi-automated offside technology.

The Premier League became the only major competition not to continue with five substitutions and go back to a maximum of three in a match for the 2020-21 season.

Some clubs felt it gave those with bigger squads an unfair advantage and it was not brought in for the 2021-22 season either, despite Ifab recommending that five substitutions be implemented permanently in the sport in October 2021.

However, Premier League clubs agreed to allow five substitutions for 2022-23 following a vote in March.

[Source:BBC Sport]