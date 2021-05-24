Home

Football

Football skills helping Rakuro in rugby

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
May 2, 2022 1:58 pm
Nadroga winger Taniela Rakuro.

Transitioning from football to rugby was a challenging move for Nadroga winger Taniela Rakuro.

Rakuro says he decided to switch to rugby permanently as he was motivated by the many rugby player’s that have represented Fiji in the international arena.

One in particular he says was Samisoni Viriviri who mentored him when he was learning the ropes of rugby with Police Blue.

Article continues after advertisement

The 21-year-old scored a try for Nadroga in the team’s Skipper Cup clash against Northland in Lawaqa Park two weeks ago.

A try that was scored thanks to his kicking skills which he says stemmed from his football roots.

The former Nadroga Arya College Student says growing up, the only sport he played was football.

“Football was the only sport I played from primary school, I did not play rugby at all. I continued with football throughout secondary school until form seven when I got roped in the Tuva U19 rugby team.”

Rakuro says there were a lot of talks from people around him when he switched in the last two years as he continued to train despite the country being in lockdown due to COVID-19.

The Nadroga man says people would question and doubt him but it did not dampen his spirit hoping that one day he will get to represent Fiji internationally.

Rakuro and the Stallions will be in action in this week’s Skipper Cup against Suva on Saturday.

In other matches, Northland hosts Naitasiri, Rewa faces Nadi and Namosi takes on Tailevu.

 

