There’s a lot of excitement surrounding the football revival in Taveuni.

Under new management with former Taveuni coach Billy Hussein back at the helm this season, there are some promising signs for the Garden Island side.

Last weekend more than 200 players registered to participate in the Taveuni Football Association’s Regional Club League.

The Fiji Football Association has chosen Taveuni FA to pilot a new women’s football league in the Maritime Zone.

According to the Fiji FA, the project will focus on growing participation, which is a key focus in its current development strategy for Taveuni.

Taveuni will be part of the Digicel Senior League Vanua Levu zone which kicks off on the 2nd April and the side will face Savusavu in the opening round.

Meanwhile, there’s only one Digicel Premier League game this week with Nadi hosting Ba at Prince Charles at 3pm on Sunday.