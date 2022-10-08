Football referees given stern warning

Fiji Football Association President Rajesh Patel has reminded the referee’s director to step up and coordinate with districts on curbing issues surrounding the officiating of games.

This came to light in the association’s Council Meeting earlier today when districts including Lautoka, Nadi and Tailevu Naitasiri raised certain points about referees.

Lautoka brought up the issue that referees failed to turn up during their local league even after an assertive email by RDO Rakesh Varman that the referees will be present to officiate the games.

Varman says for this issue the referees had their reasons and he has also called on districts to realize the less number of referees in their clubs.

However, Patel says there is no excuse for referees failing to turn up to carry out their duties.

“Let them know and give how many referees are there that we have developed, that release should be given to all the districts. As the head of Fiji FA I don’t think there’s an excuse as to districts not having all those things. It is your duty as an RDO to do it, you’re the referee’s development officer and that is the position you were given.”

Some districts have also suggested that the match commissioner’s reports should be released to the participating district teams especially when concerns are raised about biasness and unfair calls.

Competitions Manager Amitesh Pal says this can be done if the RDO agrees but Varman from his seat said that this will not be done.

Patel has also warned referees to carry out their roles with honesty and transparency as drastic actions will be taken if they do otherwise.