Football ref allegedly attacked

The Fiji Football Association will not condone any violence against its match officials.

This is the word from Fiji FA Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf, following allegations that the referee of the match between Lautoka and Navua at Churchill

Park today was attacked in the changing room by fans after the game.

Yusuf says the organization takes such matters seriously, and if the reports are found to be true, then the consequences will be severe against those found responsible.

The CEO says he will await the match and incident report and make a decision soon.

The Lautoka-Navua match ended in a 1-all draw.