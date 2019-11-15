Football players should improve skills with the time they have

Local football players should practice ball mastery and improve the small aspects of the game which they do not get time to practice during the season.

This is the view of Fiji Football Association’s Futsal Development Officer Mira Sahib.

The former national futsal rep says as we battle through the Covid-19 pandemic, this is the time when players can reflect on their own individual mission and vision.

He adds players can plan how they can achieve more for themselves, their teams and their playing careers.

Sahib is also urging players to keep training on their own so they can stay in shape and be ready when the season resumes.