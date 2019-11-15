Football players can be banned for life for drug use next season

The Fiji Football Association is committed to ensuring the sport is drug-free.

Fiji FA President Rajesh Patel says players will be dealt with accordingly if they are caught using banned substances.

Patel says Fiji FA will team up with the World Anti-Doping Agency and FASANOC to eradicate drug use in football even if it means banning players for life.

“We want to do this as we are the only sporting organization doing it because from the next year 2021 January FASANOC with their own anti-doping is coming on board and everything it’s a very strict stringent policy like WADA and somebody caught they are banned for life.”

A medical committee made up of Dr Ronal Kumar, Dr Kapil Swamy and physiotherapist Nishant Patel will be visiting districts and clubs to educate them about banned substances under WADA.

Patel says a medical team will be teaching players about the banned substances.

He adds 96 players were tested at the Punjas Battle of the Giants with two confirmed positive cases for marijuana.