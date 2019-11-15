Football
Football must not restart until strain on NHS eases, says Watford chairman
The guardian
April 28, 2020 2:34 pm
NHS staff eating in the stands at Vicarage Road, where Watford are cleaning 10,000 pairs of scrubs and providing 1,000 free meals a day to NHS staff from the local hospital. [Source: theguardian]
Watford chair and chief executive Scott Duxbury, says the resumption of top-level football in England should be off the agenda.
Duxbury says this is until the burden on the NHS has become less severe, adding he does not think “football is important at the moment”.
The Premier League executives are scheduled to meet on Friday, with the Bundesliga lined up to be the first major league to restart after a coronavirus lockdown.
Article continues after advertisement