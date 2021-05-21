Football mid-season transfer window moved to July

Home

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
May 31, 2021 1:44 pm

The Fiji Football Association 2021 mid-season transfer window which was scheduled to open on June 1 has been deferred.

Fiji FA Chief executive officer Mohammed Yusuf says the transfer window period will now be in July.

This decision was approved by the Fiji FA Board of Control via flying minutes.

Yusuf says the mid-season transfer window will be from 15-31July, subject to the approval from FIFA Transfer Matching System.

He adds the transfer window would be under strict rules as per last year.

The Fiji FA CEO says they want to protect all the districts that are continuing to look after their players during this second wave of the pandemic.

 

