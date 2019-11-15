Football law-makers set to issue guidance

Football’s law-makers say the video assistant referee system should not be “too forensic” when it comes to offsides – and should only be used to reverse “clear and obvious” errors.

Five goals in the Premier League were ruled out at the weekend for marginal offsides, leading some managers and players to criticise the VAR.

General Secretary of the International Football Association Board Lukas Brud says with VAR we see some things that are going in a direction that we may need to re-adjust.

Article continues after advertisement

He said the body would reissue guidance on VAR’s use after its annual general meeting in February.