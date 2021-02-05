Football in Navua to also benefit from Uprising 7s

Football will also benefit from the Mobil Uprising 7s tournament.

Tournament organizer Ropate Kauvesi who is also the Vice-President of Navua Football Association says sports in the area will benefit.

Kauvesi adds fans will travel from the west and also Suva so the economic impact will be good as well for the community.

“The benefit to the community is majority of the funds will go back into community sports like soccer and rugby and it’ll benefit the age group kids”.

The Uprising 7s is currently underway at the Uprising Sports Complex in Pacific Harbour.