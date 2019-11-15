Football has done a lot for Whites midfielder

Suva football midfielder Madhavan Gounder, who had little to no support in his football career knows the value of what the sport has done for him.

The 31-year-old says while growing up his parents had always tried to stop him from playing football.

Gounder says it was perseverance and the support from his uncle and former Rakiraki midfielder Chanda Rao that motivated him.

Article continues after advertisement

“I was also part of that, my parents were stopping me from playing soccer and I was also a bright student. But through soccer I was able to join the police force.”

He adds getting his first VPL title for the Whites will be an honor.

“It means a lot to me and my family back in Rakiraki. We are looking forward and it will be a great pleasure and honour if Suva team qualifies to the O-League.”

Suva will face Rewa tomorrow at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori at 3pm.

Nasinu will also play Ba at the same venue at 1 pm.

You can catch the live commentary of the Suva/Rewa match on Mirchi FM.

In another game tomorrow, Labasa play Nadi at Prince Charles Park at 3 pm.

The lone match today sees Navua battling Lautoka at 2pm at Churchill Park.