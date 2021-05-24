Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Lockdown is not a public health measure WHO says|Another high as Fiji records over 800 infections with three more fatalities|15-year-old's death under investigation as Fiji records three more COVID deaths|Fiji records three deaths per day says Dr Fong|Test positivity now becoming immeasurable|Fiji to receive Morderna COVID-19 Vaccine|Fijians urged to get vaccinated as COVID cases continue to soar|Lami residents support vaccination drive|Namaka taxi drivers eager to get second jab|Organization provides ante-natal services|No jab, no job says PM|Deaths continue to increase|COVID case numbers remain above 700|Daily COVID case numbers to increase further|Lockdown will not kill the virus: Bainimarama|Vaccination numbers continue to increase|Fines announced for individuals and businesses who don't adhere|Those cheating the system to be prosecuted|PM rubbishes vaccine misinformation|More COVID-19 AstraZeneca vaccines arrive from Australia|Health Ministry occupies more facilities for isolation|Tanoa Skylodge now a quarantine facility|Navua businesses remain open despite challenges|Navua NGO reaches out to people in isolation|More Fijians need to be vaccinated|
Full Coverage

Football

Football fans given quarantine exemption to travel to Wembley

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
July 10, 2021 4:52 pm

The United Kingdom has agreed to allow tourists to bypass quarantine to watch the historic match between England and Italy on Monday.

Italian football fans will travel to Wembley Stadium to watch the European Championship final and normally these travelers would be required to spend 10 days in isolation but, in a sporting gesture, this has been waived.

The only provision is they spend no longer than 12 hours in the country, and use dedicated transport to get to the match, otherwise, they are free to cheer on their team at Wembley.

Article continues after advertisement

The Covid-19 pandemic has meant the football tournament is the largest sporting event currently underway on the world stage with 26.3 million people tuning in to watch.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.