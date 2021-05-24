Football fans given quarantine exemption to travel to Wembley

The United Kingdom has agreed to allow tourists to bypass quarantine to watch the historic match between England and Italy on Monday.

Italian football fans will travel to Wembley Stadium to watch the European Championship final and normally these travelers would be required to spend 10 days in isolation but, in a sporting gesture, this has been waived.

The only provision is they spend no longer than 12 hours in the country, and use dedicated transport to get to the match, otherwise, they are free to cheer on their team at Wembley.

The Covid-19 pandemic has meant the football tournament is the largest sporting event currently underway on the world stage with 26.3 million people tuning in to watch.