Football competitions resume this week

All the Digicel Fiji Football competitions will resume this week.

Fiji FA decided to have a break last weekend as some religious bodies had their own competitions where many district reps were part of.

However, tomorrow the Digicel National Futsal League continues in Suva while the West zone will have their competition in Nadi on Saturday.

The National Under-16 Youth League will be held at Nadi Sangam Primary School and the Fiji FA Academy in Suva.

Also resuming this weekend is the National Girls Under-19 League.

In the Digicel Premier League, only three of the four games venues have been confirmed so far.

At the moment the Rewa and Nadroga venue is yet to be confirmed.

Looking at DPL round five games, Navua battles Ba at the Uprising Sports Centre, Labasa meets Nadi at Prince Charles Park, while Lautoka takes on Suva at Churchill Park.

You can catch the live commentary of the Lautoka/Suva match on Mirchi FM.

All matches will be held on Sunday at 3pm.