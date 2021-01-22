Football calendar not affected despite postponement

The postponement of the Pillay Garments Champion vs Champion series will not affect the 2021 competitions calendar.

This is according to the Fiji Football Association chief executive Mohammed Yusuf who says at the moment everything still stands as planned.

Yusuf says though they will be behind by a week, dates for upcoming competitions and tournaments will not be affected.

“With things moving back it will not affect the schedule of the entire calendar. The weather condition, the safety of the people and the players and of course we want to play football in a good weather condition and fine pitch.”

He adds providing a safe and quality ground for the series to be played on is the main priority of the association at the moment.

The first leg of the CvC series may be played at the ANZ Stadium next Friday depending on its availability.

The second round will be held at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori next Sunday.

You can catch the live commentaries of the Labasa vs Suva matches on Mirchi FM.