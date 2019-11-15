Football boss happy with outcome

Fiji Football Association President Rajesh Patel says the art of running football as business has seen the sport rake in $2.4m in profit for the last financial year.

Fiji FA in its annual congress in Lautoka today revealed the figure with Patel paying tribute to those who had worked hard in helping the association raking in the amount.

“We run the association transparently when you have independent committees that runs it and vets acquittals before expenditures. This is something as an organization you have to make sure that it is the general public’s money that comes through football, so we as administrators have to make sure we run the organization in an independent and transparent manner.”

Patel also confirming that FIFA under its COVID-19 assistance will be giving $1.5m to each of its member associations.