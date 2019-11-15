Football awards nominations close tomorrow

The nominations for the Fiji Football Awards will close tomorrow.

Fiji Football Association Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf says late nominations and incomplete documents will be not accepted.

The 2019 Vodafone/ Fiji Football Awards Night will be held next weekend at Pullman Bay Resort in Nadi to acknowledge the hard work and commitment by both players and those behind the scenes in football in the country.

Former Liverpool and Socceroos’ star Harry Kewal will be the chief guest at the awards night.

Labasa goalkeeper Akuila Mateisuva and Siotame Kubu, Suva’s Filipe Baravilala, Jeshal Kumar of Nadi along with national women’s rep Adi Litia Bakaniceva have been nominated as the Popular Player of the Year.

Meanwhile, there will be only one Vodafone Premier League match this weekend with Lautoka hosting Suva at Churchill Park.

The game will kick off at 3pm and you can catch the live commentary on Mirchi FM.