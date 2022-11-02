Football and mixed netball for Wairiki 7s

For the first time, the Fiji Bitter Wairiki 7s will include 11-a-side football and mixed netball this year.

Organizers are looking at 10 football and 10 mixed netball teams to be part of the carnival.

The 15th edition of the tournament was launched this afternoon at Paradise Beverages in Walu Bay, Suva.

It will be held from the 15th to the 17th of December at the Wairiki Parish ground.

Wairiki 7s tournament director Iowane Gade says more than 1000 athletes are expected to be part of the three-day event.

“We’ve been preparing for the last six months to run this tournament this year. Roughly we’ll get about 1,800 athletes to Taveuni from the 15th to the 17th of December. A lot of questions have been asked about the tournament whether it will be done or not, I would like to confirm that Wairiki 7s tournament is still going ahead.”

A total of 48 men’s, 12 women’s, and 24 Under18-21 rugby teams are targeted along with 16 women’s netball and 16 volleyball sides.

Paradise Beverage General Manager & Corporate Affairs Joe Rodan Snr says the tournament has been a success so far in identifying potential national sevens players and also boosting the economy of Taveuni.

The winner of the main rugby event will walk away with $10,000 while the women’s champion will get $1500.