‘Food Drive’ campaign to assist players

Player welfare is priority for the Navua football association during these challenging times.

Majority of the players are dependent on football as their source of income but with sports currently on a hold, they are facing challenges.

Association Secretary, Seini Toga, says they’ve put together a food drive to help sustain the players during this period.

Article continues after advertisement

She says the committee has exhausted their funds and have been forking-out money from their pockets to assist the players.

“Their main source of income is the game where the committee provides them their contracted rate, their allowances, accommodation so in this challenging period they don’t have a source of income. We’ve been helping out with food packs and anything else that we can help out with. However, we thought to do a food drive campaign and we’d like to get the public’s assistance on that.”

A box has been set up outside the Rajeev’s Service Station in Pacific Harbor from today where those who wish to help, can drop off whatever they can help with.

The association is calling on the Navua football fans and the public in general to lend a helping hand to the players in whatever way possible.