Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Wainitarawau neighbourhood elated after containment border lifting|More hotel workers to be employed|$3.3m paid under COVID assistance|Lautoka containment area a buzz this morning|Innovation a way to keep business afloat in light of COVID-19|Wainitarawau Settlement lockdown lifted after six hours|Three new cases announced, containment areas remain|Lockdown for Viti Levu still on the table|Contact tracing for the three new cases underway|Ministry explores opportunities to resume industry operations|Ministry scales up screening|Strict measures to be imposed at non-COVID Field Hospital|Wainitarawau lockdown stands despite PS announcement|Health Ministry pleads with protocol breachers to self-isolate|Stranded mother spends Mothers Day away from home|22-year-old man arrested for not wearing mask|Health Minister commends mother’s working as frontliners|Bus operators taking extra measures|Health Ministry prioritizes children’s safety|Police monitor people’s movement|Ministry of Health receives food pack assistance|Sacrifice today, do not add to your mother’s bubble|AG meets Health Ministry on outsourcing of services|Health Ministry tracking people after travel breach|Certain bus companies authorized to transport displaced Fijians|
Full Coverage

Football

‘Food Drive’ campaign to assist players

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
May 10, 2021 12:37 pm
[Source: Navua Football/Facebook]

Player welfare is priority for the Navua football association during these challenging times.

Majority of the players are dependent on football as their source of income but with sports currently on a hold, they are facing challenges.

Association Secretary, Seini Toga, says they’ve put together a food drive to help sustain the players during this period.

Article continues after advertisement

She says the committee has exhausted their funds and have been forking-out money from their pockets to assist the players.

“Their main source of income is the game where the committee provides them their contracted rate, their allowances, accommodation so in this challenging period they don’t have a source of income. We’ve been helping out with food packs and anything else that we can help out with. However, we thought to do a food drive campaign and we’d like to get the public’s assistance on that.”

A box has been set up outside the Rajeev’s Service Station in Pacific Harbor from today where those who wish to help, can drop off whatever they can help with.

The association is calling on the Navua football fans and the public in general to lend a helping hand to the players in whatever way possible.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.