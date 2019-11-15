FNRL focuses on return to play protocols

The Fiji National Rugby League is now focusing on their return to play protocols.

According to FNRL Acting-Chief Executive Don Natabe they are working with the Fiji National Sports Commission and the Ministry of Youth and Sports to get rugby league accredited in establishing their return to play protocols.

Natabe says their return to play protocols will be in three phases mainly pre, during and post competition.

“We are planning that out and our target is to make sure that when the competition resumes we are playing in a COVID-19 safe Vodafone Cup competition”.

The FNRL has announced that they plan to resume their competition on July 18.