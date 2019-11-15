Floyd protestors won't be punished by German football federation

The German football federation will not punish players who protest against the killing of George Floyd and racism.

TVNZ reports several players in Germany have made statements with gestures or messages on their clothing since Floyd died on May 25th after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee for several minutes on his neck.

The federation said last night it opposed punishing any players because it believes their anti-racism messages match the federation’s own principles.

Article continues after advertisement

Germany’s approach has the backing of FIFA.

Yesterday the football world governing body of world football said that such demonstrations “deserve an applause and not a punishment.”

UEFA, the governing body of European football, is also set to allow messages related to Floyd and anti-racism when the Champions League resumes.

Players are normally prohibited from espousing their views during a match.

The laws of the game state that “any political, religious or personal slogans, statements or images” on equipment is forbidden.

[Source: TVNZ]