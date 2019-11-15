Flow Valves Suva new VPL leaders

In another match, the Flow Valves Suva football team is the new VPL leaders after thrashing AMPS Industries Nasinu 5-nil at the ANZ Stadium yesterday.

Suva strikers Christopher Wasasala and Sairusi Nalaubu were in devastating form as Nasinu defenders could not match up with their speed.

Wasasala and Nalaubu scored a double each while Iosefo Verevo netted the fifth.

The Capital City side led 4-0 at half time.

Suva Coach Babs Khan praised their strikers for putting in the hard work throughout the game.

“All we wanted to do is get ball possession and as soon as got the ball we wanted to work on counter and thanks to the strikers they really worked hard and they have been working hard all week.”

The Whites displayed great football skills and one-two passes to create several scoring opportunities but could not score more goals.