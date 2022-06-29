Flight delay cancels friendly match

Vanuatu women's football team. [Source: Vanuatu Football Federation]

The friendly match between the Fiji Football Women’s team and Vanuatu has been cancelled due to flight delays.

This was revealed by Head Coach Lisa Cole who says they got the news late last night.

The match was scheduled to be held this Saturday at the Fiji FA Academy in Ba, serving as a build-up for the OFC Nations Women’s Cup next month.

Coach Lisa Cole says she was disappointed with the news as she wanted to establish where the team stands against overseas opponents.

“It’s unfortunate because we had a huge test and an opportunity for us to see how do we measure up against others at this point but we’ll play Tonga on the 7th and then Cook Islands on the 9th before the games kick-off so I think that will be important for us to just see where we measure up.”

Cole says for now they’ll continue their scrimmage sessions with a number Ba men’s football players.

Only two overseas players are with the squad including US-based Trina Davis and Australian living Vanisha Kumar.