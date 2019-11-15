Flemming Serritslev to arrive this weekend

Former Papua New Guinea football coach Flemming Serritslev who has been confirmed as the new national football coach will arrive in the country this weekend.

The 72-year-old Serritslev will be making his on the field observations before officially signing on as the new national coach.

Fiji FA chief executive Mohammed Yusuf says the association will have to await Serristlev’s confirmation before officially declaring him as the new coach.

“He’s the one that we’re preferring but he’ll be arriving this weekend to have a look at the environment, Fiji Football and if he’s happy and says yes then we’ll make an official announcement that he has accepted the job. At the moment he’s just coming to explore.”

Yusuf confirms if Serristlev declines the offer, they will then consider the other four candidates that were shortlisted.

Serritslev is expected to replace the former national coach Christophe Gamel who resigned from his job in August last year.