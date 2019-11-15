Flemming Serritslev confirmed as National Football Coach

Flemming Serritslev has officially signed his contract with the Fiji Football Association and is now, former coach Christophe Gamel’s successor.

He will be with the Fiji team for the next three years.

Serritslev is in the country from last weekend.

The 72-year-old Serritslev made his on the field observations prior to the official signing.

Meanwhile, the Lautoka and the Ba Football teams have received $50,000 each for their preparations for the 2020 OFC Champions League this year.