Five trends from Qatar - upsets, injury time & penalties

England captain Harry Kane scored one penalty and missed another against France in the quarter-final [Source: BBC]

The Qatar football World Cup is a tournament for the underdogs with 15 matches ending in an upset.

That started with Saudi Arabia’s 2-1 win over eventual winners Argentina on the third day of the tournament – one of 12 shocks in the group stages, which is a record for the competition.

Morocco’s eliminations of both Spain and Portugal in the last-16 and quarter-finals respectively, and Croatia’s quarter-final win over Brazil, meant 24% of games ended in what Nielsen’s Gracenote classes as an upset.

Article continues after advertisement

That is the highest percentage of shocks since Sweden 1958 (26%).

According to Nielsen’s Gracenote’s methodology, an upset occurs if “the winning team had less than 33.3% chance of winning over 90 minutes in the group phase or a maximum of 47% chance of eliminating their opponents in the knockout phase.”