Five transfers referred to players status committee

The transfer applications of five football players have been referred to Fiji Football Association Players Status Committee.

These players are Antonio Tuivuna, Sairusi Nalaubu, Waisake Navunigasau, Avinesh Waran Suwamy and Tevita Koroi.

Tuivuna applied for transfer from Labasa to Lautoka, Nalaubu from Suva to Lautoka, Navunigasau is interested in rejoining Suva from Rewa, Suwamy is keen on moving back to Ba while Tevita Koroi plans to join Ba from Tailevu Naitasiri.

The committee will meet next weekend to decide the fate of the five players.