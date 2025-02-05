Five newbies for Lautoka

From left: Isikeli Sevanaia, Simione Nabenu,Manasa Nawakula, Rahul Krishna and Darold Kakasi

Lautoka Football has freshened up its lineup for the 2025 season with five new signings.

The club has welcomed former Ba attacker Darold Kakasi, Navua’s key midfielder Rahul Krishna, Tavua’s celebrated 2024 IDC hero Manasa Nawakula, Rewa’s controversial goalie Isikeli Sevanaia, and Suva defender Simione Nabenu.

Lautoka FC President Shalendra Prasad confirmed the transfers to FBC Sports and is confident with the new additions.

In recent weeks, there were reports suggesting that Rewa FC had suspended Isikeli Sevanaia for five years.

However, Prasad assured that any disputes arising from the transfer would be handled by the association.

With Lautoka’s top marksman Sairusi Nalaubu existing the club, the Blues are determined to take on the new season with renewed strength and ambition.