Five in a row for Police netball

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
December 17, 2021 12:25 pm

Police continues its dominance in the Sukuna Bowl Netball Challenge, once again retaining its title.

The women from Nasova defeated Army 101-72 to win its fifth successive title.

The side has been winning the netball title since 2017.

Article continues after advertisement

Police were on track from the first quarter of the game leading 20-7.

Army pulled up its socks but were short on three points as Police once again took out the second quarter 19-14.

For a team that only got together a week before the competition, Police looked composed, fit and communicated well on the court.

Police enjoyed a seven point margin but Army was determined to chase it down in the fourth quarter.

Time wasn’t on Army’s side and Police piled on more points for a 35-30 fourth quarter score.

Manager Salome Vuniwaqa says the win is dedicated to all the women officers who have passed on and to those in the outer islands.

Meanwhile, Police 2 also won the development match with a 40-31 win.

In the volleyball development matches, Police men won three sets to two while the women cruised to a three sets to one win

