Five in a row for Police netball

Police continues its dominance in the Sukuna Bowl Netball Challenge, once again retaining its title.

The women from Nasova defeated Army 101-72 to win its fifth successive title.

The side has been winning the netball title since 2017.

Police were on track from the first quarter of the game leading 20-7.

Army pulled up its socks but were short on three points as Police once again took out the second quarter 19-14.

For a team that only got together a week before the competition, Police looked composed, fit and communicated well on the court.

Police enjoyed a seven point margin but Army was determined to chase it down in the fourth quarter.

Time wasn’t on Army’s side and Police piled on more points for a 35-30 fourth quarter score.

Manager Salome Vuniwaqa says the win is dedicated to all the women officers who have passed on and to those in the outer islands.

Meanwhile, Police 2 also won the development match with a 40-31 win.

In the volleyball development matches, Police men won three sets to two while the women cruised to a three sets to one win