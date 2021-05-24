Football
Five in a row for Police netball
December 17, 2021 12:25 pm
Police continues its dominance in the Sukuna Bowl Netball Challenge, once again retaining its title.
The women from Nasova defeated Army 101-72 to win its fifth successive title.
The side has been winning the netball title since 2017.
Police were on track from the first quarter of the game leading 20-7.
Army pulled up its socks but were short on three points as Police once again took out the second quarter 19-14.
For a team that only got together a week before the competition, Police looked composed, fit and communicated well on the court.
Police enjoyed a seven point margin but Army was determined to chase it down in the fourth quarter.
Time wasn’t on Army’s side and Police piled on more points for a 35-30 fourth quarter score.
Manager Salome Vuniwaqa says the win is dedicated to all the women officers who have passed on and to those in the outer islands.
Meanwhile, Police 2 also won the development match with a 40-31 win.
In the volleyball development matches, Police men won three sets to two while the women cruised to a three sets to one win