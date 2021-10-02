Home

Fitness worries for Navua football

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
October 19, 2021 6:00 am

With only four days left until game-day, Navua football is speeding up preparations to get the players in good shape.

The impact of the five months ‘no-sports’ period has really shown on the form of the players.

Coach Amit Prakash says they are focusing on getting the players up to shape before facing a hungry Nadroga outfit.

“Physical fitness is still a problem for us and we are really working hard on that as well as player combination. Taking into consideration because there was a long break for almost six months and the players are still trying to combine so we are working on that.”

Prakash says analyzing the test matches against Suva over the weekend, mental fitness and good decision making are other factors the team lacked.

Other players are expected to join camp soon including Thomas Dunn and Kirtesh Prasad who are part of the national team training in Ba.

Monit Chand and Brian Charitar are injured and are expected to be recover soon.

Navua hosts Nadroga on Sunday at 4.30pm at the Uprising Resort Ground.

In other matches, Suva battles Ba at the ANZ Stadium while Rewa faces Nadi at Prince Charles Park.

Both matches will kick-off at 3pm.

