Fitness still a worry for Nadi

Nadi Football Coach Shalen Lal admits fitness continues to be an issue for the team in the Digicel Premier League.

After a 3-nil defeat to Ba last weekend, the Green Machine will now need to dig deep if they want a win over league leaders Lautoka.

Lal says the backline is the team’s weak link and they hope to work on this in the next couple of days.

“I will not say that we are fully fit, maybe some of players, if you talk about individual players especially our backline they need to work on our fitness. Yes there were some miss understanding and communication breakdown and we will see how we can prepare ourselves well.”

Lautoka will host Nadi at Churchill Park, Rewa takes on Labasa at the ANZ Stadium in Suva, and Navua meets Suva at the Uprising Sports Complex.

All games will be played on Sunday and kick off at 3pm.

You can listen to the live commentary of the Lautoka/Nadi match on Mirchi FM.

The lone game on Saturday will be between Ba and Nadroga at Churchill Park in Lautoka at 3pm.

