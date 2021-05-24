Home

Football

Fitness still a worry for Nadi

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
November 10, 2021 12:53 pm
Action from the Nadi vs Ba clash [Source: Fiji Football]

Nadi Football Coach Shalen Lal admits fitness continues to be an issue for the team in the Digicel Premier League.

After a 3-nil defeat to Ba last weekend, the Green Machine will now need to dig deep if they want a win over league leaders Lautoka.

Lal says the backline is the team’s  weak link and they hope to work on this in the next couple of days.

Article continues after advertisement

“I will not say that we are fully fit, maybe some of players, if you talk about individual players especially our backline they need to work on our fitness. Yes there were some miss understanding and communication breakdown and we will see how we can prepare ourselves well.”

Lautoka will host Nadi at Churchill Park, Rewa takes on Labasa at the ANZ Stadium in Suva, and Navua meets Suva at the Uprising Sports Complex.

All games will be played on Sunday and kick off at 3pm.

You can listen to the live commentary of the Lautoka/Nadi match on Mirchi FM.

The lone game on Saturday will be between Ba and Nadroga at Churchill Park in Lautoka at 3pm.

DATE & DAYTIMEHOSTSCOREVISITORVENUE
Round 10
13 November - Saturday3:00PMBavsNadrogaChurchill Park
14 November - Sunday3:00PMRewavsLabasaANZ Stadium
14 November - Sunday3:00PMNavuavsSuvaUprising Ground
14 November - Sunday3:00PMLautokavsNadiChurchill Park
Round 9
07 November - Sunday1:00PMSuva2 - 2NadrogaANZ Stadium
07 November - Sunday3:00PMRewa0 - 3LautokaANZ Stadium
07 November - Sunday3:00PMNadi0 - 3BaPrince Charles Park
Round 8
31st October - Sunday3:00PMNadi1 - 1NadrogaPrince Charles Park
31st October - Sunday3:00PMNavua1 - 2LautokaUprising Ground
31st October - Sunday3:00PMSuva2 - 1RewaANZ Stadium
Round 7
24th October - Sunday3:00PMNadi1 - 1RewaPrince Charles Park
24th October - Sunday3:00PMSuva1 - 2BaANZ Stadium
24th October - Sunday4:30PMNavua1 - 2NadrogaUprising Ground
Round 6
18th April - Sunday1:00PMRewa2 - 0BaChurchill Park
18th April - Sunday3:00PMLautoka1 - 0NadrogaChurchill Park
18th April - Sunday3:00PMSuva0 - 1LabasaANZ Stadium
18th April - Sunday3:00PMNavua2 - 2NadiUprising Ground
Round 5
11th April - Sunday2:00PMRewa3 - 0NadrogaChurchill Park
11th April - Sunday3:00PMNadi0 - 0LabasaPrince Charles Park
11th April - Sunday3:00PMNavua1 - 0BaUprising Ground
11th April - Sunday4:00PMLautoka1 - 0SuvaChurchill Park
Round 4
27th Mar - Saturday1:30PMLabasa1 - 0NadrogaSubrail Park
28th Mar - Sunday3:00PMBa1 - 2LautokaChurchill Park
28th Mar - Sunday3:00PMNadi1 - 0SuvaPrince Charles Park
28th Mar - Sunday3:00PMNavua1 - 2RewaUprising Ground
Round 3
20th Mar - Saturday1:30PMLabasa0 - 0RewaSubrail Park
21st Mar - Sunday3:00PMSuva1 - 0NavuaANZ Stadium
21st Mar - Sunday3:00PMNadroga0 - 1BaLawaqa Park
21st Mar - Sunday3:00PMNadi2 - 0LautokaPrince Charles Park
Round 2
14th Mar - Sunday2:00PMBa4 - 1NadiChurchill Park
14th Mar - Sunday3:00PMNadroga1 - 1SuvaLawaqa Park
14th Mar - Sunday3:00PMNavua0 - 0LabasaUprising Grounds
14th Mar - Sunday4:00PMLautoka1 - 1RewaChurchill Park
Round 1
06th Mar - Saturday1:30PMLabasa0 - 0BaSubrail Park
07th Mar - Sunday3:00PMNadroga2 - 2NadiLawaqa Park
07th Mar - Sunday3:00PMRewa0 - 1SuvaANZ Stadium
07th Mar - Sunday3:00PMLautoka1 - 0NavuaChurchill Park

