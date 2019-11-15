Fitness still a major worry for Ba ahead of VPL clash

Fitness continues to be an area of focus for the Ba Football team as they prepare for their clash with Lautoka in the Vodafone Premier League.

Acting President Rynal Kumar says despite beating Navua last weekend in the opening match of the league, they are keeping the players on their toes.

“Few areas but fitness is one but that was expected as we only got three weeks to prepare so fitness is one thing and a bit tactical but coach has that under control.”

However Kumar says they are also wary of the Lautoka side as they meet tomorrow at Churchill Park.

He says all teams will all be aiming to win especially after the long break due to the pandemic.

The Men in Black take on Lautoka at 6pm tomorrow and you can catch the live commentary on Mirchi FM.

Ba will then host Nasinu at the Fiji FA Academy ground on Saturday at 3pm while Lautoka meets Navua on Sunday at the Uprising Resort Ground at 3pm.

In another VPL match, Suva will host Rewa at the ANZ Stadium at 3pm on Sunday.

Don’t forget you can watch the Rewa/Suva clash on both FBC TV and FBC Sports channels and the radio commentary will air on Mirchi FM.