Fitness still a concern for Nadi Football

Fitness is still one of the biggest concerns for the Nadi football side as they head into this weekend’s Vodafone Premier League match against Navua.

Coach Kamal Swamy says lack of fitness has been one of the contributing factors to their non-consistent performance in the VPL.

He adds it also had an impact on their performances at the Battle of the Giants tournament where the Jetsetters went down to Suva in the semi-final.

Speaking to FBC Sports, Swamy says getting the players to the right level of physical and mental fitness will be crucial in their remaining VPL games.

“Fitness again because we were on a break so we need to work on their fitness. I think we were unlucky but we played to what our players are made up of or the type of players we have so we’ll continue with that and I think everything will come into place.”

Nadi will host Navua at Prince Charles Park on Sunday at 1pm.

Other matches on Sunday, Nasinu takes on Lautoka at Ratu Cakobau Park at 2pm and Flow Valves Suva host Labasa at 3pm at ANZ Stadium and the live commentary will air on Mirchi FM.

Tomorrow, Ba will host Rewa at the Fiji Football Academy ground at 3pm.

This match will be aired LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC TV and the radio commentary on Mirchi FM.