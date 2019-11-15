Fitness should not be issue if players commit to training says Rodu

Rewa football head coach Marika Rodu says fitness should not be an issue for players when competition resumes if they commit to training during this period.

All football matches were put on hold since Fiji had its first confirmed case of COVID-19 and Rodu says from that period till date, players had ample time to train individually.

Fiji FA is looking to resume the remainder of the Vodafone Premier League season when restrictions on sporting activities are eased and teams will be given three weeks to train before the start date.

Rodu says the three weeks training period should not be a problem if players maintain fitness.

“It depends on how the players respond to it. If they had been continuing with their activities and keeping fit, the three weeks should not be an issue.”

The Rewa football head coach is urging players to stay fit and to also observe the safety measures and restrictions on COVID-19.