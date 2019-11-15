Fitness key for Men in Black

The Ba football side will be laced with young and senior players during the Vodafone Premier League match next Saturday.

The Men in Black are scheduled to play their second match against Navua at the Fiji FA Academy Ground in Ba.

Head Coach Roneel Kumar says fitness of players remains their priority.

“At the moment we just started our training so we are just working on our fitness level so that they can compete in the match. So at the moment, we are training. So we are trying to combine our team with senior and young players.”

Ba has a tough month ahead with five matches lined-up.

Ba will play Navua on July 11th, Lautoka on the 15th, Nasinu on the 18th, Rewa on the 22nd, and then Labasa on the 25th.