Fitness is the only concern for Ba team

Fitness will be the only concern in the Ba camp as they play their second Vodafone Premier League match of the season.

Ba is preparing to face Lautoka on Wednesday with limited training time.

After returning from the OFC League last week, the Ba team did not have enough time to train as a team.

Ba Football manager Arvind Singh hopes fitness will not be a problem when they face the Blues on Wednesday.

“Our only major concern is regarding fitness because we had a break and did not train when we came back from O League that’s the only factor I’m worrying about otherwise everything will be fine and always Ba and Lautoka play a good game, good soccer”

After the postponement of the Ba-Nadi match on Saturday the Fiji FA have changed match fixtures.

Vodafone Premier League matches will continue on the 4th of April.