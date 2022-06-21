Fitness focus for Under-19 football

[Source: Fiji FA/Facebook]

Fitness is something the national Under-19 football team will focus on after the final squad was announced.

25 players were named by head coach Roneel Lal featuring 19 local and 6 overseas-based players.

Lal says with three months of preparation for the OFC Under-19 World Cup qualifiers, a training plan will be put in place to fit the time frame.

“We have the coaching panel so we have decided on things we need to do mostly it’s working on fitness and other stuff that we’ll discuss and we’ll plan it out and we are very fortunate that Timo is here and the person who is qualified in this area who will help us so it is now going down to planning and coming up with plans and what you are going to do.”

With the help of national coach Flemming Serritslev and technical director Timo Jankowski, Lal is confident they are heading in the right direction.

The OFC U19 Championship will be played in Tahiti in September with the dates to be confirmed.

Meanwhile, the Digicel Premier League resumes this weekend with a double header at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

At 1pm, Ba will face Rewa before Lautoka hosts Suva at 3pm.

Tailevu Naitasiri takes on Nadi at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori at 3pm while Nadroga hosts Navua at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

On Saturday, Labasa meets Nasinu at Subrail Park in Labasa at 1:30pm.